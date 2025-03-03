The PIB fact check team has cautioned people about fake emails asking to download e-Pan card. PIB said that several people have been receiving emails where they are asked to download their e-pan card online. The mail also shows steps to follow to download the e-pan card. However, PIB Fact Check said that the email is fake. "✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information," the post by PIB fact check read. India Post Lucky Draw Scam: Fraudsters Luring Victims With Fake Prizes and Stealing Personal Data, PIB Fact Check Exposes the Truth.

This Email Is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

📢Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️This Email is #Fake ✅Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information ➡️Details on reporting phishing E-mails: https://t.co/nMxyPtwN00 pic.twitter.com/UnfYOmK9Dg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 2, 2025

