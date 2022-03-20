The video was originally posted to instagram page of Cornbread, a comedian who films various pranks and stunts around New York City and posts on social media, on July 3, 2021. While the passersby may have not been aware of what was going around, the main characters in this video are actors.

Check Tweet:

The video itself is real, *butt* the rumored story is not. Here are the facts. https://t.co/qp12bPjlq6 — snopes.com (@snopes) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)