Amid the faceoff between Russia and Ukraine, a video of hundreds of paratroopers landing from the sky has gone viral on social media. Several people shared this video with the claim that this video showed Russian troops landing in Ukraine. The video shared is an old one and has often made the rounds on social media. It has no connection whatsoever with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

See Tweet:

This video, which has racked up nearly 400,000 videos, is several years old. It does not show Russian paratroopers landing in Ukraine during the invasion. https://t.co/dlvWy4PvoV — snopes.com (@snopes) February 24, 2022

