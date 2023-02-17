A tweet claiming that every single officer, who were involved in the making of the Vande Bharat Express trains were punished is going viral on social media. The tweet also stated that every single member of the team were harassed and investigated for corruption. However, it must be noted that the claim is fake. According to a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim is fake. "No officer in the matter has been punished," PIB said while debunking the fake news going viral on social media. Indian Railways Lucky Draw Offers Chance To Win Rs 6,000? Government Debunks Fake Lottery Message Going Viral on Social Media.

Officers Involved in Making of Vande Bharat Express Trains Were Punished

A tweet claims that every single officer behind the making of the #VandeBharat Express was punished #PIBFactCheck: ◾️This claim is #Fake ◾️No officer in the matter has been punished pic.twitter.com/P5q81QZwd4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 16, 2023

