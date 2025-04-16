A viral video claiming that a villager generated electricity directly from sunlight using a bulb filament and used it to run a water pump has taken social media by storm. The clip shows the man reflecting sunlight onto a filament and suggesting it produces power instantly, without any conventional solar panels or wiring. However, this claim is false. Commenting on the video, user Lokanathan Arcot pointed out that, “Heating a filament with sunlight cannot generate electric current. There is no mechanism to make electrons flow in one direction. A water pump also requires much more power than a bulb filament can handle.” He further explained that while sunlight can heat objects over time, it cannot instantly reach the extreme temperatures required to generate electricity the way the video suggests. This is yet another example of viral misinformation using technical illusions to mislead viewers. Social media users are advised to be cautious and verify such claims through reliable sources. New Tatkal Train Ticket Booking Timings To Come Into Effect From April 15? IRCTC Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media; Says Booking Timings for Tatkal, Premium Tatkal Bookings and Agents Remain Unchanged.

Villager Turned Sunlight Into Electricity Directly?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)