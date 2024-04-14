A viral video on social media shows a man allegedly launching firecrackers from a drone on his neighbours for reportedly playing loud music on DJ. The viral clip shows the alleged drone firing firecrackers at people who are seen partying and playing loud music on DJ. While netizens are in two minds over whether the video is real or fake, it must be noted that the video is real and is a prank video shared by Instagram influencer Lucas Albert, which is going viral again. Lucas shared the video on July 14, 2019, and said, "My friends made a barbecue on the street, and they didn't invite me. Look what I did with them lololololol that trolling out of nowhere ❤️ next week there's a witch war."

Man Launches Firecrackers From Drone on Neighbours

Old Prank Video Goes Viral Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lucas albert (@eulucasalbert)

