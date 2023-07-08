A video of a woman pulling off dangerous bike stunts on Noida roads surfaced on social media and quickly went viral in India. However, when we at LatestLY looked at the video, we saw noticed something fishy. The road, buildings and even the signal lights looked different, so we conducted a fact check. While digging dip, we found that the girl performing stunts is no other than American rider Robyn Diamond. We landed on her Instagram handle and found the video there. She posted the video on the social media platform on May 10, and it has amassed over 40 thousand likes. Cars Falling From Parking Facility During France Riots? Video of Scene From The Fate Of The Furious Falsely Linked to Violence in France, Here's a Fact Check.

Woman Doing Dangerous Stunt on Bike Video From Noida?

American Rider Robyn Diamond's Instagram Post:

