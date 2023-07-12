Team India jersey is sponsored by Dream 11 ahead of their 2-match series against West Indies from July 12. BCCI shared glimpses of the new Team India jersey that started a debate on social media. The jersey has gone viral on social media as netizens disapprove of it. The post by BCCI has sparked a series of funny memes and jokes on social media. IND vs WI 1st Test 2023: Fans Unhappy With Dream11 Logo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey, See Reactions.

See BCCI Tweet on New Jersey for Test Series:

Lights 💡 Camera 📸 Action ⏳ A sneak peek of #TeamIndia's headshots session as they get ready for some gripping red-ball cricket 😎#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/YVbbLAE5Ea — BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2023

Indian Cricket Test Jersey Meme

Dream11 branding and specially the red color has ruined this jersey @Dream11 @BCCI @imVkohli it was best without this (dream11) pic.twitter.com/fxJg8wgUGc — Vipin Kumar Yadav (@VipinYadav3000) July 12, 2023

New Indian Cricket Jersey Joke

BCCI new jersey pic.twitter.com/ZDR1OmX5Ir — T Shorts (@TShortsOfficial) July 11, 2023

New Jersey Hilarious Meme

Dream 11 Test jersey.....wtf BCCI 😡 pic.twitter.com/2aU7nfj03u — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) July 11, 2023

Indian Cricket Jersey Funny Reaction

Cricket New Jersey Reaction

BCCI members watching ICT fans hate the dream 11 logo on new adidas jersey:- pic.twitter.com/Hg1aidCfcf — Pulkit (@PulkitK107) July 11, 2023

Cricket New Jersey Meme

First MPL then Killer jeans and now Dream 11 😭 pic.twitter.com/2WAlDRoEb2 — गाभरु🚩 (@thoda_rude_hu) July 11, 2023

Cricket New Jersey Joke

So currently who is playing for team India if everyone's playing for dream11 ...🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/423OoZVdoV — Lelouch VI Britannia (@itsDrLelouch) July 11, 2023

