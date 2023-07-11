Indian cricket team fans were left unhappy after the Indian cricket team jersey with the new sponsor 'Dream11' logo was released ahead of the 1st Test vs the West Indies. The Indian team recently had three new kits designed by sports apparel giants Adidas but fans have left that the Dream11 logo, as a result of the company being roped in as the jersey sponsor, did not suit the kit. While the kit has a dominant white-with-blue-patters combination, the red Dream11 logo in the centre did not look good, some felt. Rohit Sharma Turns Reporter! Indian Captain Interviews Deputy Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

'Why'

First MPL then Killer jeans and now Dream 11 😭 pic.twitter.com/2WAlDRoEb2 — गाभरु🚩 (@thoda_rude_hu) July 11, 2023

'Jersey Good Except Dream11 Logo'

Except Dream 11 Logo



Jersey is 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/vG8cCf6hfh — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) July 11, 2023

'Only Bad Thing'

Dream 11 sponsor is the only bad thing about this test cricket jersey. pic.twitter.com/x0nCLzfmgo — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 11, 2023

This Fan Did Not Like It Too

Dream 11 logo on Indian team Jersey🤢 pic.twitter.com/4WyFDSwQOS — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) July 11, 2023

'Odd One Out'

dream 11 logo on adidas jersey pic.twitter.com/S2eG6C7kxF — Savage (@arcomedys) July 11, 2023

