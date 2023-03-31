Humans extending a helping hand to the other species in need is the ideal kind of world we all want in order to co-exist. On the same lines, a video of a man bringing his boat close to a Pelican who is struggling to get rid of a fish stuck in its throat, and helping the bird by removing the fish is doing rounds on the internet. However, much to his surprise, the latter noticed a hook attached with the fish, making it impossible for the Pelican to swallow it. Heartwarming Video: Man Saves Life of Dog Stuck in Overflowing Water Reservoir, Gets Applause Online.

Florida Man Rescues ‘Choking’ Pelican

