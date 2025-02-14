A Nagpur pani puri vendor, Vijay Mewalal Gupta, has gone viral for his unique marketing offers. He is offering unlimited pani puri for life with a one-time payment of INR 99,000, legally documented on stamp paper. Another deal provides INR 10,000 worth of pani puri in a year for INR 5,000. Additionally, a challenge rewards INR 21,000 to anyone who can eat 151 pani puris in one sitting. Special discounts are also available for women and girls. The offer has sparked debate online, with some praising his creativity and others questioning the price. Many food lovers are calculating whether the deal benefits the vendor or the customer, making this an intriguing example of street food marketing. How to Eat Pani Puri? Check Out the Recipe and Lesson from MasterChef Australia Contestant Sumeet Saigal (Watch Video).

Free Pani Puri for Life

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | Panipuri vendor in Nagpur offers unique discounts such as unlimited lifetime Panipuri for Rs 99,000 or a reward of Rs 21,000 on eating 151 Panipuris in one sitting to attract customers. pic.twitter.com/pebmO2crx3 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharahstra | Customer Vijay says, "We come here every other day. They have an offer of unlimited Panipuri for a month at Rs 195. His food is very tasty. He has become really famous. He has a good nature that pleases everyone..." Customer Tejaswini says, "I saw… pic.twitter.com/ELEizOZ2pE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

