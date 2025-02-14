A Nagpur pani puri vendor, Vijay Mewalal Gupta, has gone viral for his unique marketing offers. He is offering unlimited pani puri for life with a one-time payment of INR 99,000, legally documented on stamp paper. Another deal provides INR 10,000 worth of pani puri in a year for INR 5,000. Additionally, a challenge rewards INR 21,000 to anyone who can eat 151 pani puris in one sitting. Special discounts are also available for women and girls. The offer has sparked debate online, with some praising his creativity and others questioning the price. Many food lovers are calculating whether the deal benefits the vendor or the customer, making this an intriguing example of street food marketing. How to Eat Pani Puri? Check Out the Recipe and Lesson from MasterChef Australia Contestant Sumeet Saigal (Watch Video).

