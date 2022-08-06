Some words that define friendships are- support system, critic, companion during hard times and guide! Friends are the most crucial aspect who make our life fun living. In India, people will celebrate National Friendship Day 2022 on the first Sunday of August, which falls on 7 Aug. Even if you are not blood-related to them, hanging out with a pal seems like a familial tie. Isn't it? But let's jollify the event by adding fun to our celebration ideas. What could be the best option than memes? We have put together some amusing jokes, puns and satirical content that will put a big D on your buddy's face. Friendship Day 2022 Date: When Is Friendship Day in India? From History to Significance, Know Everything About This Special Day Dedicated to BFFs.

Every Friend Deserves Love!

For All The Wallflowers

Well, Raksha Bandhan Falls On The Same Week!

Friendship Band Craze!!!

Painfully Funny!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeps (@dark_lord_2516)

Is It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Epitome Training & Recruitment Consultants (@epitometrc007)

