A gang of around 50 youths piled into the McDonald's and jumped over the restaurant counter to allegedly steal food and soft drinks. The incident happened in Nottingham city on Sunday. Police reports say that about twenty youths maltreated and frightened the staff members. No arrests have been made, but a police investigation is underway. The violent chaos was filmed and shared on social media. Utterly Shocking! Three Women Destroy Fast Food Restaurant and Attack Workers Over $1.75 Sauce Fee in New York; Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Video:

Police are studying CCTV after a mob of 50 youths looted this McDonald's in Nottingham last night and threatened staff. A police spokesman said the incident is being treating as "commercial burglary". pic.twitter.com/W5NXdy3nZb — TalkTV (@TalkTV) August 23, 2022

