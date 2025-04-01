A heartwarming video of a German Shepherd reacting to the Hanuman Chalisa has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by Instagram user and pet parent Shiv Shankar, captures the dog's surprising response to devotional music. The video begins with Ragnar, the German Shepherd, lounging lazily on the floor beneath a television. As his owner plays different songs, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki and Kailash Kher’s Bam Lahiri from Shor in the City, the dog remains unbothered. However, the moment Hanuman Chalisa starts playing, Ragnar lifts his head, seemingly intrigued. What follows leaves viewers amazed—Ragnar, who had been quiet until then, starts "singing" along in his own way. The dog sits up, tilts his head, and howls in sync with the devotional track sung by Gulshan Kumar, almost as if offering his own rendition of the prayer. The video has quickly gone viral, with many calling Ragnar a ‘devoted bhakt’ and expressing awe at his unexpected musical instincts. Users flooded the comment section with laughter, admiration, and playful theories about the dog's spiritual connection. Pet Dogs Abandoned On Roads of Uttar Pradesh After Pitbulls and German Shepherds Spread Terror in Noida and Ghaziabad.

German Shepherd ‘Sings’ Hanuman Chalisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Shankar (@thebanjaaraboy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)