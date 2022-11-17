The bizarre news of the day! A Brazilian woman Meirivone Rocha Moraes who tied knots with a rag doll named Marcelo in December 2021, now claims that her handmade spouse is 'cheating' on her. The 37-year-old woman has also announced the birth of her doll-baby Marcelinho, adding that a doctor and nurse were involved in the delivery process. Recently, as per reports, Meirivone found her handcrafted husband broke her trust in a motel with another woman, which her friends witnessed. She says their relationship is now 'hanging by a thread'! Woman's Viral Tweet on Being Happily Married to a Short Man Sparks Discussion on Whether Guy's Height Matters in Relationship.

Watch Video, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meirivone Rocha ( Mulher do boneco) (@meirivone_santinha)

What A Couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meirivone Rocha ( Mulher do boneco) (@meirivone_santinha)

