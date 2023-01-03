A giant, saucer-looking cloud loomed over the sky near Palm Springs in California. The shape of the cloud resembled a UFO, that was captured in a viral Twitter post. A netizen wrote, "I think they're called lenticular clouds. I saw a bunch earlier this year". The natural phenomenon spooked Southern California residents offering wild theories about its existence. Screenwriter Brian Lynch took to social media to post a picture of the life-imitating work of nature. UFO Sighted Hovering Over Strip Club in Las Vegas? Video of 'Flying Saucer' Above Sapphire Gentlemen's Club Goes Viral, Here's What It Might Be.

Huge UFO-shaped Cloud Spotted In California:

