Google has released its yearly list of the top searches for the year and broken down what the country has been Googling in top ‘What is’ searches in India. Topics like ‘Agneepath Scheme’ which led to widespread protests was the most searched in ‘What is’ section, Indians were also interested in other topics such as NATO, NFT and PFI. Google Year in Search 2022: From Indian Premier League to CoWIN and FIFA World Cup, Top 10 Searches in India.

Here’s The Top Queries For What is on Google Search in 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)