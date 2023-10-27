A bond between a granddaughter and a grandmother is truly a special one! A video doing the internet rounds shows a granddaughter giving her grandmother a doll she'd always wanted as a child but had never been able to afford. The video shows the grandmother unwrapping the doll and shedding some happy tears. She then immediately goes on to show the doll to her husband and other family members. "The child inside gleamed. It’s currently a smile n cry moment over here. Beautiful gesture [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Cute Dog Orders Sausages From Street Eatery By Barking, Wholesome Video Goes Viral.

Here's the Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

