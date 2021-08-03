In a heartfelt picture portraying humanity, a firefighter can be seen providing water to a turtle amid the fires in Greece. Owing to the disruption wildlife has been evacuated near Patras in Greece. See the picture here:

Firefighter giving water to turtle in Greece’s fires. Wildfire near Patras, Greece, prompting evacuations, road closures as of July 29; further disruptions possible in coming days.#Tiredearth pic.twitter.com/LBYArkc0CE — Debbie_banks (@Debbie_banks30) August 2, 2021

