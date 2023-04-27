The major hailstorm that struck the western and central areas of Texas is being investigated, according to a post by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Most of Henderson city was reportedly hit by hail, up to baseball size, during the storm. They said, "Over 100 vehicles have been damaged in the storm resulting in broken glasses”. Meanwhile, netizens were quick to share ‘scary’ pictures and videos of the hailstorm. Telangana Rains: Heavy Rainfall Accompanied With Hailstorm Lashes Vikarabad District (See Videos).

Netizens Share Vidoes & Pics of Hailstorm

#Breaking: Just in - Reports that a Hail storm has caused major damages near #Dublin, and #Waco in #Texas, some of the balls of hail falling down were measured at least up to 19 cm in diameter! pic.twitter.com/0yPYuDDCag — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) April 26, 2023

Large Balls of Hail Drop in Texas

A wild hailstorm blew through Henderson, Texas this evening. The power’s out and we have some baseball sized hail we can’t safely get to in the yard. #txwx #weather pic.twitter.com/wDTr7xzaDD — Courtney Stern (Fiorini) (@CourtTheStern) April 26, 2023

Weather in Texas

Weather in Texas is not for the faint of heart. @ScottyPowellWX pic.twitter.com/tMzuWGhVNb — Scott Kennedy (@Scott_Kennedy23) April 26, 2023

