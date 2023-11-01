A spectacular Halloween drone light show in Dubai captivated viewers as it formed a colossal moving skeleton adjacent to the iconic Burj Khalifa building. The Geoscan Drone Show brought the night sky to life with a stunning display of precision and creativity, leaving spectators in awe. A viral video of the event showcased the intricate movements of the skeleton, demonstrating the capabilities of modern drone technology in creating mesmerizing visual spectacles. Mysterious ‘Fireball-Like’ Object Spotted Over Dubai Sky, Baffling Video Surfaces.

昨夜のドバイのハロウィンナイトでは高層タワーの横で巨大な骸骨が不気味に動くドローンライトショーが行われたようです ©Geoscan Drone Show pic.twitter.com/LX2mTSViD3 — Masayuki Tsuda (@MasayukiTsuda2) October 31, 2023

