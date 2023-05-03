United Arab Emirates's Dubai on Tuesday witnessed a fireball-like object floating in the sky. Reddish-yellow in colour, the object was caught on camera as it hovered over the Dubai skies. The spotting of the object baffled the residents and scientists. More details are awaited. California: Video of Mysterious Streaks of Light Seen in the Sky Over Sacramento Area Goes Viral, Astronomer Jonathan McDowell Says 'Burning Space Debris'.

‘Fireball-Like’ Object Spotted Over Dubai:

BREAKING VIDEO 🚨 Fireball-like object spotted in the sky in Dubai Tuesday pic.twitter.com/NzgLHJkOP5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 3, 2023

