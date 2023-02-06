A prop gun has made its journey to attain the title of the ‘most expensive prop gun sold at auction’ for a whopping $1,057,500 (£904,342) in the Guinness Book of World Records. But it’s not just another prop gun, but the BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster made for Harrison Ford’s character. And yes, this was the blaster gun used by Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. This gun was sold at Rock Island Auctions in Illinois, USA and was the only survivor of the three original props made for A New Hope in 1976. Check out this prop gun and the details of the auction here. From Indiana Jones to Han Solo, 5 Most Iconic Roles of The Hollywood Actor!

