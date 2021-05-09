Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes, Messages and Images on Twitter

Child Environmental Activist Licypriya Kangujam

People Take to Twitter to Share Love and Appreciation to Their Mums

What a Heartwarming Pic!

Moms Have Superpowers!

Celebrating the Bond

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)