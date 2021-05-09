Happy Mother's Day 2021 Wishes, Messages and Images on Twitter

Dear Maa, I am blessed that I was raised by a strong woman like you. I Love you my hero ❤️ Happy #MothersDay 😊❤️☺️ pic.twitter.com/CbTPT8OEa6 — Dr. Richa Rajpoot (@doctorrichabjp) May 9, 2021

Child Environmental Activist Licypriya Kangujam

Happy #MothersDay everyone!♥️ When I was invited to attend the UN Climate Conference 2019 in Madrid, all my relatives &others told me to cancel the trip for the lack of funds, my mom said “No! I will send my daughter to the UN.” She sold her gold chain to put together the funds. pic.twitter.com/atK23Lhel9 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 9, 2021

People Take to Twitter to Share Love and Appreciation to Their Mums

My beautiful mother. As a 17yr old scholarship student at Wellesley; at 20, pregnant and posing for my father. A brilliant Socialist civil rights worker, she taught me activism, anti-racism and to take a book with me wherever I went. All the best lessons. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/5ILOoTreQo — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 9, 2021

What a Heartwarming Pic!

Moms Have Superpowers!

#MothersDay My mother is my World. I couldn't understand how can mother feel that her son is hungry pic.twitter.com/XW9jNsGqP3 — Balbindar (@Balbindar12) May 9, 2021

Celebrating the Bond

A mother is a symbol of true love and relationship ❤❤❤ #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/DPbauRXaOT — Donate Plasma | Sachinist (@Sachinist) May 9, 2021

