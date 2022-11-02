The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a creepy, crackling sound of Earth's magnetic field that has petrified listeners on social media. The five-minute audio includes scary creaks and deep-breathing-like sounds that will send chills down your spine. The magnetic field of the planet is not visible to the naked eye. It is a dynamic and complex bubble that keeps all the life forms safe from harmful cosmic radiation and charged particles carried by strong winds flowing from the Sun. ESA said that the idea is to remind everyone that the magnetic field exists. Does The Sun Chant 'Aum' or 'Om'? Kiran Bedi Tweets Fake Audio Recording, Gets Trolled; Watch and Hear Real NASA Video.

Listen To The Terrifying Sound of Earth's Magnetic Field:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)