In a bizarre yet hilarious twist to modern romance, a man from Jaipur, Rahul Prajapat, has taken love fundraising to a whole new level. Posters have surfaced across the city with the plea: “Help Me, Girlfriend ke sath ghoomne jana hai. Donation karein.” Below the line? A fully functional UPI QR code for quick payments! Spotted at popular locations like Patrika Gate, World Trade Park, and GT, the posters are catching eyeballs — and donations. Rahul, determined to take his girlfriend out, ditched the usual DMs and Insta stories, turning Jaipur’s walls into his own personal crowdfunding platform. And guess what? Some generous souls are actually donating! A video of the posters has now gone viral, triggering laughter, praise, and memes. From cringe to creative, the internet is loving this “QR-coded pyaar”. Welcome to India’s love economy 2.0! Pune Brawl Video: Violent Fight Between Students Erupts Outside MIT College in Kothrud.

Jaipur Man Turns City Walls into Love Crowdfunding Zones

Jaipur ke Rahul Prajapat ne kiya naya jugaad, City ki deewaron par chipkaye posters “HELP ME, GF ke saath ghoomne jaana hai!” Poster par QR code bhi tha, jisse log UPI se bhej rahe hai donation.#JaipurBreaking #UPIDonation #RahulPrajapat #StartupIdea #QRCode #Jugaad pic.twitter.com/NQq7IK57Ut — Roman News (@RomanNewz) August 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)