Sometimes nature shows us certain things which can not be interrupted by humans. A video shared on Instagram shows a similar situation where an angry herd of buffaloes ferociously attacked a lone old lion and almost trampled the wild beast with their horns. The incident was captured by a tour guide named Deon Kelbrick, who was in his safari vehicle with a group of tourists in South Africa. According to the caption of the viral video, the lion "did survive the ordeal and is still alive, but he is in a very bad condition with internal damage." Lion Attacks Trainer at Circus in Ukraine Terrifying The Audiences, Scary Video Goes Viral.

Old Lion Was Trampled By Herd Of Buffaloes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deon Kelbrick 🇿🇦 (@deon_wildlifephotography)

