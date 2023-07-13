Elephants are very protective when it comes to their children. There have been multiple videos where the elephants have protected their young ones from dangerous predators. In a recent video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a herd of elephants is seen protecting the young ones by circling around them as the predators are nearby. The video shows calves running towards the elephants as soon as they see the predators running by them. The herd of elephants reacted promptly and created a circle around the baby elephants to protect them. Herd of Elephants Chases Away Three Men Trying To Take Selfies in UP, IFS Susanta Nanda Shares Terrifying Clip.

Watch Viral Video Here:

On seeing the lion, elephants form a circle around the young calves for protecting the young baby. In wild,no animal does it better than elephant herd. pic.twitter.com/husiclWSQx — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 12, 2023

