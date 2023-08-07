An alarming glacial break in Alaska has triggered a flooding situation, leading to an emergency declaration by Juneau city officials. A harrowing video capturing the incident reveals the moment when a house succumbs to the powerful floodwaters, collapsing into the raging river. The shocking footage has gone viral, shedding light on the devastating impact of the glacier lake outburst flood near Suicide Basin. Flash Flood in New York Photos and Videos: Flash Flooding Hits Highland Falls, NYC and Other Parts of New York State, Emergency Declared as More Rainfall Expected.

Alaska Glacial Break Triggers House Collapse and Major Flooding

Full Video- Glacial break causes major flooding in Alaska, City officials in #Juneau, #Alaska, have issued an #emergency declaration as a glacier lake outburst flood wreaks havoc near the city, where structures have been destroyed.#SuicideBasin #Mendenhall #Glacier This… pic.twitter.com/AAoxhkb9rc — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 7, 2023

Flooding in Juneau, AK caused a house to collapse. The flooding was caused by a glacial break near Suicide Basin.#AKwx pic.twitter.com/xOuKK4M17R — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 7, 2023

