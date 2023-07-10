Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds has wreaked havoc in the United States leading to flash floods in a few states. A video of flash flooding in Highland Falls, New York is going viral on social media. Flash flooding was seen in various parts of New York City. Pictures and videos of flash floods in New York have gone viral on the internet. The development comes as the northeastern region of the United States braces for a slow-moving storm system which is expected to bring heavy rainfall in several parts of the country. Meanwhile, a flash flood emergency has been declared for parts of southeastern New York State, including Fort Montgomery, Spring Valley and Monsey until 8:00 PM EDT. Florida Rains: Historic Rainfall Causes Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Drone Video Shows Several Cars Trapped in Floodwaters.

Flash Flooding in New York

#BREAKING: New Video- Catastrophic Flash Flooding Ongoing In Highland Falls/West Point, New York. Additional Rainfall Expected. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/W9ZsSRda11 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 9, 2023

Flash flooding in Highland Falls, New York City

ALERT 🚨 Flash flooding in Highland Falls, New York City pic.twitter.com/fAsRYAdawQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2023

Flash Flood Emergency Declared for Parts of Southeastern New York State

#BREAKING: Flash Flood Emergency declared for parts of southeastern New York State, including Fort Montgomery, Spring Valley and Monsey until 8:00 PM EDT. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/51jDTG8Fyg — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 9, 2023

Flash Flood Emergency in Effect

Terrible scenes out of the Highland Falls/West Point area. Flash Flood Emergency in effect. Video via Nydia pic.twitter.com/q4YugG3zXl — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 9, 2023

