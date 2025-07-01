Love Island USA season 7 is ongoing and the romance drama has only intensified since Casa Amor. Huda Mustafa’s latest stunt has earned criticism from her co-star Michelle ‘Chelley’ Bissainthe for her actions during a recent episode’s heart rate challenge. Huda was previously paired with Jeremiah Brown, who was dumped from a villa a few episodes earlier. After Jeremiah’s departure, Huda coupled up with Chris Seeley, who also has an interest in getting to know Chelley. The latter has had a strong connection with Ace Greene since the beginning of the show, but she doesn’t mind exploring her feelings with Chris. Amid all the romances and interests, Huda’s heart challenge video sparked criticisms. Tensions rose when Huda was performing a steamy and flirty lap dance with Ace. Chelley’s discomfort and snarky remarks went viral on social media. ‘Love Island UK’ Season 12: From Premiere Date to Confirmed Participants – All You Need To Know About the Popular Reality Dating Show!

