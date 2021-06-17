'Hugh Grants Wife' Google Search Result Shows the Actor Married Anna Eberstein for Passport Reasons; Here's What Notting Hill Star Said

No I didn’t, @Internet. I married her because I love her. pic.twitter.com/KKuuR6XNGN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)