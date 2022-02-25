A loco pilot from the Rajasthan couldn't control his hunger and stopped at a railway crossing to collect food. The whole incident was captured by an unidentified bystander. The viral video shows the train stopping right before a man who was waiting close to the tracks. The unidentified man hands over a packet of kachoris to a person inside the locomotive. After this, the loco pilot blows the horn and the train starts moving again. Nevertheless, the viral video clip led to a probe, and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jaipur launched an investigation into the matter. Train Driver Pulls Break To Save Man On Track At Sewri Station In Mumbai.

