A LinkedIn post by an HR professional praising a Gen Z candidate for rejecting a job offer is going viral on social media. The "Gen z job offer rejection" news has taken the digital world by storm with many including the HR praising the candidate for her stance on work-life balance. Riya Dadhich, a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Firstsource, shared the experience on LinkedIn recently. In her post, Riya Dadhich said that the 25-year-old woman candidates' response to a job condition left her impressed and challenged the usual stereotypes about Gen Z in the workplace. The HR said that the Gen Z candidate turned down the job offer which required her working on occasional Saturdays. " I’m committed to delivering my best — but I don’t want a career that burns me out by 30." the candidate told the HR. Riya said that first she was irritated with the candidate's response but late had deep respect for her. "Maybe the problem isn't Gen Z. Maybe it’s the culture we survived and now subconsciously try to uphold," she added. Gen Z is the demographic cohort born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s. ‘No Work Moving’: Hyderabad-Based CEO Ravikumar Tummalacharla Says ‘Too Many Holidays’ in India Hampering Productivity, Netizens React to Viral LinkedIn Post.

We Wore Burnout Like a Badge. Gen Z Calls It a Red Flag

