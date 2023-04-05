Instagram is again down. While people in India were thinking the app was not working in their country, if one checks the Twitter feed, it speaks otherwise. Everyone is filled with anger and expressing themselves via funny memes. Due to the latest but pesky Beta version, the social media platform used for photo sharing has been down since 08:06 am IST today, April 05. Have you updated your Instagram version yet? Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Users Say Application Crashing Due to Latest Update.
Instagram Down, First Rescue
me entering Twitter to find out what happens with #instagram#instagram#instagramdown#wednesdaythoughtpic.twitter.com/A3dLSrMc9f
— SunmeetHira (@sunmeet_hira) April 5, 2023
If Instagram Is Down, Where Else Will They Go
#InstagramDown here is free pizza for those who are checking here 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XOcZ5lNSKs
— chacha (@meme_kalakar) April 5, 2023
That Feeling Of Helplessness
Can't open #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/pkGP95MSPf
— chacha (@meme_kalakar) April 5, 2023
Instagram is Down Globally
Instagram is down! I thought, I was the only one facing the issue... it's all of us, I guess. Not too sure if it's down globally or just in India 🤷🏻♀️#instagramdown @instagram pic.twitter.com/jLy064SVF4
— Radhika Mehrotra (@kalamwati) April 5, 2023
Instagram Down, Relax Moment
After knowing instagram is down and my account is not hacked!#instagram #instagramdown #instagramerror pic.twitter.com/KU8hE7M4Xu
— Ajay (@Ajayymistryy) April 5, 2023
It's Frustrating
....So it's not just me !#instagramdown #instagram @instagram pic.twitter.com/V4eNUiRMd7
— Yogini (@OhhNoYouAgain) April 5, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)