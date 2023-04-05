Instagram is again down. While people in India were thinking the app was not working in their country, if one checks the Twitter feed, it speaks otherwise. Everyone is filled with anger and expressing themselves via funny memes. Due to the latest but pesky Beta version, the social media platform used for photo sharing has been down since 08:06 am IST today, April 05. Have you updated your Instagram version yet? Instagram Down: Photo-Sharing App Suffers Global Outage Including India, Users Say Application Crashing Due to Latest Update.

Instagram Down, First Rescue

If Instagram Is Down, Where Else Will They Go

#InstagramDown here is free pizza for those who are checking here 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XOcZ5lNSKs — chacha (@meme_kalakar) April 5, 2023

That Feeling Of Helplessness

Instagram is Down Globally

Instagram is down! I thought, I was the only one facing the issue... it's all of us, I guess. Not too sure if it's down globally or just in India 🤷🏻‍♀️#instagramdown @instagram pic.twitter.com/jLy064SVF4 — Radhika Mehrotra (@kalamwati) April 5, 2023

Instagram Down, Relax Moment

It's Frustrating

