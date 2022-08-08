A cat lover will describe their feline friend as the cutest of all! Well, that is undoubtedly true as these pets have the fluffiest fur, prettiest eyes and awe-inspiring mewing voice. For everybody who goes ga-ga over the cute cat videos on the internet, keep scrolling to get a compilation of adorable clips that will make you wish you could spend every minute of every day with these sweet felines. To celebrate the coolest and cutest animal on the planet, International Cat Day is celebrated annually on August 8. Happy International Cat Day 2022! Cute Baby Cat Videos To Celebrate This Adorable Animal Day.

British Shorthair Kittens Are So Cute!

This Video is Too Adorable To Miss!

ALL HEARTS!

Funniest Creature On Planet

Control Your Laugh!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)