Observed every year on March 8, International Women's Day is devoted to celebrating the achievements of women and seeking gender equality. The day focuses on recognizing and appreciating women from all walks of life for their efforts and progress. As the world, celebrates the global occasion, social media users took to microblogging site Twitter to share their greetings, heartfelt notes, HD Wallpapers, sayings on women empowerment, and their thoughts on the day. Happy Women’s Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Influential Thoughts, Quotes, Sayings, Hearty Wishes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate All the Beautiful Women.

International Women's Day 2022 8 March International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. International Women's Day is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity. pic.twitter.com/hbI7Kj2WTN — Himanshu Rajput  (@mHimanshu_) March 8, 2022

"A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." - Melinda Gates Happy International Women's Day 8 March 2022#womensdaypic.twitter.com/deYixff3YR — Deepak Designs (@deepak_designs) March 7, 2022

International Women's Day, 8 March 2022 The Theme is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow" #birth#education#participationpic.twitter.com/er5JDv5x3R — Najeebul Aazam (@AazamNajeebul) March 8, 2022

We treasure you close to our heart. Here's my best wishes to you all on International Women's Day 2022! Wishing a very happy Woman's Day to strong,intelligent,talented and simply wonderful women of this world! Don't you ever forget that you all are loved and appreciated always.💞 pic.twitter.com/dt1jKtxxmU — Ramesh Chandak (@meriawaajsuno) March 8, 2022

💐💐To all my friends & all women around the world, 💐 Happy International Women’s Day 2022 Let’s take this moment to support each other & be the voice of love, peace & kindness. Together we’re strong & we can make a difference. 🙏#WomensDay #WomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/8pPHWq8zsZ — NANDA RANA (@NandaRana21) March 8, 2022

