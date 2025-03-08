In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Central Railway operated a special Vande Bharat Express entirely managed by women, highlighting their growing role in the railway sector. The train, running on a designated route, was handled by an all-women crew, including loco pilots, train managers, ticket inspectors, and onboard staff. This initiative aimed to showcase women's capabilities in railway operations and encourage greater female participation in the industry. International Women’s Day 2025: Air India Group Operates All-Women Managed Flights to Celebrate Gender Inclusivity.

Central Railway Operates All-Women Crew Vande Bharat Express

Watch: The Central Railway celebrated International Women's Day with an all-women operated Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/sPikzEtzVa — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)