Viral sensation and TikTok star Kili Paul recently was honoured by High Commission of India for his wonderful work. Indian diplomat Binaya Pradhan shared pictures of his meeting with Kili Paul on Twitter. The social media influencer was honoured at the High Commission’s office in Tanzania. The caption of the post reads, "Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania (sic),” Binaya Pradhan wrote sharing the photos on Twitter". Music Knows No Boundaries: Tanzanian Siblings Lip-Syncing to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ From Shershaah Will Take Away Your Monday Blues (Watch Video).

Have A Look:

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

