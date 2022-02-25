Social media platforms have no dearth of bizarre yet shocking content. From horrible stunt videos to food abomination reels, Instagram has a stock of human interest stories. This time, a heat-resistant food seller from Jabalpur was seen seamlessly frying pakodas by dipping hands in piping hot oil. The incredible video was uploaded by @India_eat_maniaa and has garnered 203K views so far. In the viral video, you can also hear the man saying that he has been running this business for a long time. ‘Fire Dosa’ From Indore Is Not Your Regular Indian Street Food, Check Video To Enjoy ‘Aag Laga Diya’ Moment.

Take A Look At The Reel Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Eat Mania (@india_eat_mania)

