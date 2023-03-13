A video of a petrol pump in Punjab is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The video shows a Bharat Petrol Point in Punjab's Jalandhar with an LED display board flashing lyrics of Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon's popular song called 'Excuses', however, the lyrics come with a twist. The video shared by Instagram user WakeUpSingh shows the petrol pump twisting the 'Excuses' lyrics in order to attract customers. "Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade," reads the message on the LED display board. The video also has a text which reads, "POV: Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing." The page also shared a few pictures of the petrol pump. 'Kehndi Hundi Si' Funny Memes Are Lit AF! AP Dhillon's Punjabi Song Excuses Trends On Social Media, Netizens Share Hilarious Puns And Funny Videos.

Come and Say Hi, if You Cross By

