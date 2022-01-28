Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali got a great response from the fans all across the country. His superhero character is being loved by all, to an extent where a groom from Kerala dressed up as Minnal Murali for his wedding. Photos of Amal Raveendran dressed as Tovino's character with his wife dressed in a green saree have now gone viral on the internet.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Raveendran (@amallraveendran)

