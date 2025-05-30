An ostrich accidentally wandered into the narrow streets of Kochi, surprising local residents. The bird was seen running around the area, causing a mix of fear and curiosity among onlookers. Authorities arrived at the scene and made efforts to safely capture the ostrich and release it back into its natural habitat. The unusual sight sparked quite a buzz across the city, becoming a hot topic among locals. Ostrich Karen at Topeka Zoo in Kansas Swallows Staff Member’s Keys, Dies. Ostrich Unexpectedly Wanders into Residential Area in Kochi ये शुतुरमुर्ग गलती से कोच्चि की गलियों में आ गया . फिर ये इधर उधर भागते लगा. pic.twitter.com/XapSUKF3n8 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)