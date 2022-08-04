In a horrendous incident, a Kerala youth who was travelling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on his skateboard was hit by a speeding truck in Haryana. The victim, Anas Hajas, hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, was on his skateboard expedition when he lost his life on the way from Panchkula to Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. Anas was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident, where doctors declared him dead. Belarus Woman Dies Trying To Reach 'Into The Wild' Famed Bus in Alaska's Denali National Park.

