Kim Kardashian is an icon, and whatever she does becomes a trend. However, this time it has sparked a meme fest. Kim Kardashian wore a Bob haircut in her new video for her brand. In the video, Kardashian wears her hair in a centre-parted, curled-under chin-length. Netizens started sharing funny memes and hilarious reactions to Kim Kardashian’s new look. #FriYay: Hilarious Friday Memes and Jokes That are Perfect Start to Your Weekend Fun!

Kim Kardashian Bob Hair Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Augustus Gloop

run for your life Augustus Gloop https://t.co/OA96OHCKbr — JP (@jpbrammer) August 15, 2023

What If?

And when she starts running a Chocolate Factory. What then? https://t.co/PCRUpYaZmC — jack rem x (@jackremmington) August 15, 2023

Lord Kimquad!

Hahaha!

Kim rockin that Lard Farquaad ass Bob! https://t.co/7jZzgmG2Z2 pic.twitter.com/zkJt3yj65f — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) August 16, 2023

F**k Ass Bob!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)