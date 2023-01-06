A video of a king cobra is going viral on social media from Odisha's Balasore district, which shows how a 15-feet long king cobra repeatedly tries to bite its rescuer. Some people, while working in a mining area of the district, reportedly saw the deadly snake and informed the snake helpline members about it. Soon, a snake catcher reached the spot and rescued the deadly snake. In the process, the king cobra repeatedly tried to bite the rescuer. The snake catcher used all his skills and experience and rescued the snake barehanded. Later, the snake was released in a safe forested area. Video of 'Drunk' Golden Retriever Causing Ruckus Goes Viral; Netizens Are Surprised To See the Dog Like This.

Watch the Scary Viral Video Here

