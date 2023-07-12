Fighting incidents in trains and metro are increasing day by day. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, ladies in the female compartment of a Kolkata local train are seen fighting with each other. They are seen slapping and using slippers to hit each other. Some of the ladies are seen resolving the fight, while others are recording the incident. The video shared on Twitter by @Ayushihihaha shows the massive fight that took place inside the women's compartment of the train. Video: Women Engage in Fight, Pull Each Other's Hair During Heated Argument in Thane-Panvel Local Train.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)