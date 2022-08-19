Krishna Janmashtami ki Shubhkamnayein! India celebrates the auspicious Hindu festival on August 19, Friday. The festivities have begun in full bloom across the country as devotees observe Lord Krishna's birthday with great pomp. Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made Lord Krishna's sand art at Bhubaneshwar airport and celebrated the Dahi Handi festival in an artistic way. Check out Krishna Janmashtami 2022 image and greetings to observe the holy day.

Lord Krishna’s Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik on Krishna Janmashtami 2022

Greetings on #Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna bless all for peace and happiness. My SandArt at #Bhubaheshwar airport. #HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/ChPhHwv7qD — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 19, 2022

