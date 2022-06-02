A team of expert model makers have worked for months to create new models with lego of the Royal Family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee. The wonderful mini-land built at the Legoland Windsor resort displays red arrows aerobatics flying team, an English feast and a street party scene, all made of small bricks. The project also has a lego replica of the Queen, which took 15 hours to build. Stonehenge Lights Up With Queen Elizabeth II's Portraits Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee Celebration; See Pic.

Watch The Video:

Send Her Brick-torious: Legoland Reveals Buckingham Palace👑 The Queen, along with the entirety of Buckingham Palace and its surrounding landmarks, has been recreated out of Lego at Legoland Windsor.#queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii #lego #buckinghampalace #platinumjubilee pic.twitter.com/rhRZND040P — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 1, 2022

