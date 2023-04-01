A heartwarming video of a leopard playing with a man on a road in India is going viral on social media. The video was shared by the Twitter page "Humans Are Metal" which captioned the post saying, "A random encounter with a leopard in Indian mountain." The 30-second video clip shows the big cat coming out of a forest onto a road. As the video moves further, the leopard can be seen playing with a man, who seems to be familiar to him as their meeting leads to traffic on road. Reports also say that the video is old and going viral once again. However, it could not be verified as to which part of the country the video is from. Leopard Caught on Camera in Pune: Big Cat Spotted Roaming in Residential Area, Rescued After Video Goes Viral.

Indeed a Random Encounter Between a Leopard and a Man

A random encounter with a leopard in indian mountain pic.twitter.com/ITURN2QHQ2 — Humans Are Metal (@HumanAreMetal) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)